Probe Agency ED Raids 13 Locations In UP Terror Funding, Illegal Infiltration Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 13 locations in connection with an alleged terror funding and illegal infiltration network linked to Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals.

The searches were conducted by the ED's Lucknow Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its investigation in ECIR No. ECIR/LKZO/14/2024.

According to the ED, the money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The FIR pertains to an alleged organised syndicate accused of facilitating the illegal entry of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents for them and helping them settle in different parts of the country.

The agency said the investigation has uncovered an alleged financial network involving certain charitable trusts and other entities. These organisations are suspected of receiving substantial foreign contributions, which were allegedly diverted through multiple bank accounts, mule accounts and layered financial transactions to fund illegal activities.

The ED further alleged that the network relied on cash withdrawals and small-value bank transfers to route money to suspected beneficiaries while attempting to avoid detection.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.