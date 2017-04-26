MCD Election Result 2017 - Has Delhi Turned Away From AAP? Counting Of Votes Today: 10 Points

Delhi MCD Election Result 2017: Civic polls are a fight for AAP to retain political relevance.
New Delhi: Results in crucial municipal polls today will show if Delhi has turned away from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had swept the national capital only two years ago in assembly elections. Exit polls after voting on Sunday have predicted that the BJP will retain the three municipal bodies, which it has dominated for a decade. For AAP, the Delhi civic elections are a fight to retain political relevance after losing badly in the Punjab and Goa assembly elections last month.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. Sunday's polling for Delhi's north, south and east municipal corporations drew a voter turnout of 53.58 per cent, a smidgeon higher than the 2012 elections. The 2012 elections were the first after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was split into three.
Just ahead of the civic polls AAP lost one of its assembly seats, Rajouri Garden, in a by-election to the BJP, which promptly read it as a sign of Delhi's disenchantment with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government. AAP's candidate lost his deposit and was third even to the Congress, which won not a single seat in Delhi in the 2014 general election or the 2015 assembly election.
BJP chief Amit Shah has told party workers that a win for the BJP today will be a stepping stone to victory in the next Delhi Assembly elections. Two years ago, the BJP could win just three seats as AAP swept 67 of Delhi's 70 seats. In the 2014 general election, the BJP had won all seven of Delhi's parliament seats.
In the last civic elections five years ago, the BJP had won a majority in the north Delhi municipal corporation, getting 59 of 104 seats, and also in the east civic body, winning 35 off 64 seats. In South Delhi, it was the largest party with 44 of 104 seats and allied with Independents and others to gain control of the house.
Seeking to continue its domination, the BJP sought to eliminate all chances of an anti-incumbency sentiment by fielding new faces in 267 wards of the total 272 wards. The BJP also expelled its Narela ward candidate for allegedly allowing sacked AAP minster Sandeep Kumar to campaign for her.
The Congress is in rare consonance with the BJP in writing AAP's obituary. The party's Delhi chief Ajay Maken has called today's result a referendum for Mr Kejriwal's governance. For the Congress, a good performance today will mean a political revival in Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal has refused to see the recent setbacks for his party as a "trailer of the MCD polls". He has said he will launch a "movement" if the exit poll results are right about a BJP sweep of MCD.
In his last vote appeal before campaigning ended, Mr Kejriwal warned Delhi's voters that, "If you vote for the BJP then you will be responsible if you have dengue in your family." The BJP called it political arrogance, the Congress said it was a "desperate statement."
AAP has said it fears Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier suggested that the MCD polls should be conducted using paper ballots. The state election commission rejected the apprehensions saying the machines were "completely safe".
Polling was held on Sunday in 270 of the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations. The election to two wards has been postponed because candidates died.