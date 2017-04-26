MCD Election Result 2017 - Has Delhi Turned Away From AAP? Counting Of Votes Today: 10 Points

Delhi MCD Election Result 2017: Civic polls are a fight for AAP to retain political relevance.

New Delhi: Results in crucial municipal polls today will show if Delhi has turned away from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had swept the national capital only two years ago in assembly elections. Exit polls after voting on Sunday have predicted that the BJP will retain the three municipal bodies, which it has dominated for a decade. For AAP, the Delhi civic elections are a fight to retain political relevance after losing badly in the Punjab and Goa assembly elections last month.