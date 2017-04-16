Manipur Health Minister Resigns Alleging Interference In Work

All India | | Updated: April 16, 2017 09:16 IST
57 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manipur Health Minister Resigns Alleging Interference In Work

L Jayantakumar Singh, Manipur health minister, resigned alleging interference in his work.

Guwahati:  Manipur health minster L Jayantakumar Singh has resigned after he alleged interference in his work in the ministry. The resignation comes in a few weeks after the BJP formed a government in Manipur after the Assembly elections.

In his resignation letter, Mr Singh has alleged interference in his authority as a minister. The letter was widely circulated on the internet for the last two days.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh - who is in Bhubaneswar for the BJP National Executive -- is yet to accept the minister's resignation.

Mr Singh is a member of the National Peoples' Party (NPP) which is part of the BJP-led alliance. BJP, which had emerged as the second largest party after the state election, formed an alliance with other parties like the NPP, Naga Peoples' Front, Lok Janshakti Party and and an Independent. The BJP had won 21 seats out of the 60 in the state assembly. It needed another 10 to prove majority.


 

Trending

Share this story on

57 Shares
ALSO READWarrant Against Sanjay Dutt For Non-Appearance In Court
Manipur Health MinisterJayantakumar Singh Manipur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................