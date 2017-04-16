Manipur Health Minister Resigns Alleging Interference In Work

Manipur health minster L Jayantakumar Singh has resigned after he alleged interference in his work in the ministry. The resignation comes in a few weeks after the BJP formed a government in Manipur after the Assembly elections.In his resignation letter, Mr Singh has alleged interference in his authority as a minister. The letter was widely circulated on the internet for the last two days.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh - who is in Bhubaneswar for the BJP National Executive -- is yet to accept the minister's resignation.Mr Singh is a member of the National Peoples' Party (NPP) which is part of the BJP-led alliance. BJP, which had emerged as the second largest party after the state election, formed an alliance with other parties like the NPP, Naga Peoples' Front, Lok Janshakti Party and and an Independent. The BJP had won 21 seats out of the 60 in the state assembly. It needed another 10 to prove majority.