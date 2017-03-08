NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Manipur Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 2

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2017 04:27 IST
Manipur elections 2017: The first phase of polling on March 4 recorded a voter turnout of 84 per cent.

Manipur will vote in its second and final phase of assembly elections today. Ninety eight candidates will try their luck in the 22 constituencies that will vote in this phase. Chandel, Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, Thoubal, Ukhrul districts will vote for Manipur's next government today.

Human rights crusader Irom Sharmila - also known as the 'Iron Lady' - will contest against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal. Mr Singh's son is also contesting in this phase. Surjakurnar Okram has been fielded from Khangabok. Former Churchill Brothers skipper Somatai Shaiza is contesting on a BJP ticket from Ukhrul. Moirangthem Okendro, the Congress sitting MLA and Minister of Education, is contesting from Heirok.

Campaigning for the second phase ended on Monday. The first phase of polling on March 4, covering 38 constituencies, recorded a voter turnout of 84 per cent with record polling in the valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has appealed to the electorate to come out in large numbers and exercise their fundamental rights.

Polling will be held in 22 constituencies spread across the districts of Thoubal, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati and will cover 1151 polling stations.

The second phase of polling will decide the political futures of Irom Chanu Sharmila and Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh.
 
Heavyweights - Phase 2
Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
14031ThoubalOkram Ibobi SinghCongChief Minister 
14031ThoubalIrom Chanu Sharmila PRJAShe is the Civil Rights Activist and a Poet. She is known as the 'Iron Lady'
14033Heirok Moirangthem OkendroCongSitting MLA and Minister of Education
14035KhangabokSurjakurnar OkramCongSon of Okram Ibobi Singh
14044UkhrulSomatai ShaizaBJPFormer National level Footballer
14054NungbaGaikhangam GangmeiCongDeputy Chief Minister 
14059SaikotT N HaokipCongFormer Minister and President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee

Manipur has a 19,02,562-strong electorate comprising of 9,28,573 male and 9,73,989 female voters. There are around 45,642 new voters this time.

