Ram Rahim Verdict LIVE: As Violence Erupts And 2 States Burn, What Next For Rape Convict Ram Rahim

Self-styled spiritual guru and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was moved to a prison in Haryana's Rohtak late Friday as a court in Panchkula found him guilty of raping two women followers in 2002. After a dramatic kick-off from his headquarter in Sirsa with his 200-car convoy, Ram Rahim was taken to Rohtak by helicopter, after being convicted and arrested. As he landed in Rohtak, Ram Rahim was taken to a police guest house that served as a makeshift jail. He was shifted to a prison only much later in the evening. After the judgement was announced, thousands of his followers gathered in Panchkula erupted in violence, setting vehicles and public property on fire and clashing with the police. The outburst of violence has left 31 dead and 250 injured.
Here are the live updates following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Rape case conviction:
#RamRahimSingh verdict: Nearly 450 trains cancelled after violence in Haryana, Punjab by #DeraSachaSauda sect https://t.co/XMbsgnmW0Npic.twitter.com/yO3v0Gg0GQ- NDTV (@ndtv) August 26, 2017
31 dead in clashes after Dera chief #RamRahimSingh verdict, cops, army on alert: 10 facts on #Deraviolencehttps://t.co/UoNJ3nzC1epic.twitter.com/rLird0lDzw- NDTV (@ndtv) 26 August 2017
No more content