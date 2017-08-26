Dera Violence: Panchkula's Top Cop Suspended By Haryana Government

Officials sources claimed that the senior police officer has been blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under Section 144 effectively implemented in Panchkula.

Updated: August 26, 2017 12:53 IST
Chandigarh:  The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula was today suspended by the Haryana government, a day after 29 people died in the district in violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect, an official order said.

During the period of suspension, he will report to the office of DGP, Haryana, Panchkula, it said.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage yesterday following conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula in rape case.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

