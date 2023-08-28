Hindu Outfit's Nuh Rally: Here Is What's Allowed And What's Not

Officials have enforced strict restrictions on outsiders entering the Nuh district

Security measures have been heightened in Haryana's Nuh district and surrounding areas in the wake of an impending religious procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), despite authorities' refusal to grant permission for the event.

The procession “Shobha Yatra”, has prompted concerns over potential communal tensions, with officials putting in place a series of precautions to ensure public safety.

Officials have enforced strict restrictions on outsiders entering the Nuh district, with police and paramilitary forces patrolling the area. Security protocols have been extended to inter-state and inter-district borders to prevent any unauthorised entry. The heightened security follows a clash that occurred on July 31, leading to six fatalities and communal disturbances in Nuh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advised devotees to avoid the procession and instead suggested visiting temples in their localities for 'jalabhishek' ceremonies. Despite the denial of permission, the VHP remains steadfast in its intention to proceed with the yatra.

"At the Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed given Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra," Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Monday.

In response to the defiance, the state government has tightened security by deploying 24 companies of paramilitary forces and 1,900 Haryana Police personnel at the inter-state and inter-district borders.

Here is the list of things of what's allowed and what's not:

What's not allowed?

No procession is allowed in Nuh.

No rally or religious yatra will be allowed.

Outsiders are banned from entering the area.

No person will be allowed to carry weapons like licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others in public places.

All entry points to the district have been sealed.

Educational institutions and banks are closed.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended.

All dongle services provided on mobile networks are suspended, except voice calls.

A gathering of four or more people is banned.

Shops are advised to remain close.

What's allowed?

The movement of traffic on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will continue.