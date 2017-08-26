31 Dead In Clashes After Ram Rahim Verdict, Cops, Army On Alert: 10 Facts

31 killed, over 250 injured in clashes erupted in Haryana, Punjab after Ram Rahim verdict

Chandigarh: At least 30 people were killed and over 250 injured on Friday when clashes broke out in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab after a court convicted spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of raping two of his followers, sparking fury among tens of thousands of supporters who had gathered for the verdict. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim will be sentenced on Monday and was flown out of Panchkula in a government helicopter to a guesthouse in Rohtak and later moved to a special prison cell. Officials say the situation in riot-hit towns continues to be grim but under control.