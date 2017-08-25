Seize Entire Property Of Ram Rahim's Group, Furious Court Says After Violence

As violence by the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim spiraled out of control this evening from its hub in Haryana's Panchkula, reaching Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the borders of Delhi, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered strict penalty for Dera Sacha Sauda. The entire property of the group -- led by its self-styled spiritual leader Ram Rahim -- should be attached for the damage to public property in Punjab and Haryana, the court said, ordering the police to file cases in this regard.Ram Rahim, 50, was convicted in a rape case this afternoon by a court in Panchkula. Within minutes largescale arson and violence broke out in in the city -- located 11 km from Chandigarh -- where more than a lakh of his followers had been camping out for the last four days. Thirteen people died and around 150 were injured and the army had to be called in to control the situation.The violence spread fast to parts of Punjab and reached the borders of Delhi.