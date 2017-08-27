Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh Now Prisoner Number 1997 In Rohtak Jail

The Dera sect head, who is now prisoner number 1997, spent his first night by roaming inside the cell till midnight, they said.
On his arrival from Panchkula on Friday, Gurmeet complained of uneasiness, but a medical examination by doctors found him fit.
"Till midnight he spent his time roaming in the cell," jail officials said.
A bowl of dal, two chapatis and mixed pickle were served to him in dinner, they said.
Meanwhile, Haryana DGP (Jails) K P Singh said on Saturday no special treatment was being extended to the Dera head. Four officials are on duty near the Dera head's barrack to monitor his activities, he said.
"No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on the floor and he too is doing the same," the DGP said.
The official though admitted that keeping a high profile prisoner secure inside the jail was a challenge, but added that all adequate measures were being taken to avoid trouble. "We have made all arrangements inside the prison to keep the Dera chief secure. He has no contact with other inmates," he said.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula on Friday, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana and adjoining acres. A total of 36 people have been killed and over 250 injured.