Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Rape Verdict LIVE: Security Lockdown In Panchkula, Sirsa

Chandigarh: Hours before the court's verdict in rape case against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, paramilitary forces stayed put through the night in Panchkula and Sirsa. Army is also on stand by in the state. Meanwhile, local police has warned Dera Sacha Sauda followers of stern action if they try to enter the Union Territory. About 1.5 lakh Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula and Sirsa, two strongholds of the leader. Ram Rahim has denied that he sexually exploited two female followers in 2002. Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed today along with schools and colleges.
Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation suspends 150 bus routes to neighbouring states
For #RamRahimVerdict, curfew in Panchkula, tension builds- NDTV (@ndtv) August 24, 2017
Mobile services not affected in Gurgaon, Faridabad, clarifies police
Mobile internet services are down in Haryana. However, the police in Gurgaon tweeted that the satellite city, where top international firms have large offices, will not be affected.
DC Gurugram has already communicated to the telecom operators to maintain normal data internet services.- Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) August 24, 2017
हमने सदा क़ानून का सम्मान किया है।हालाँकि हमारी back में दर्द है,फिर भी क़ानून की पालना करते हुए हम कोर्ट ज़रूर... https://t.co/KpTEsCSiUV- Dr.GURMEET RAM RAHIM (@Gurmeetramrahim) August 24, 2017
15,000 central troops deployed
The centre has sent 15,000 paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula. The administration moved in more security forces into Panchkula after midnight.
Dera spokesperson has claimed that around five lakh followers have arrived in Sirsa
Dera Sacha Sauda sect head appeals followers to leave Panchkula
Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim has asked his followers to go back to their homes. The sect head released a video and asked his followers to abide by law.
"I had earlier appealed to maintain peace and calm and asked (followers) not to go to Panchkula. All those (followers) who are in Panchkula should return to their home.
"I have to go to the court for hearing the verdict and I will go to Panchkula. We should all abide by law and maintain peace and calm," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said in his video appeal.
It has become a challenge for the security personnel to remove Dera followers who have come to Panchkula to have a glimpse of their 'Pita ji'.
An estimated 1.5 lakh Dera followers including men, women and children have gathered in Panchkula, where a CBI court is set to deliver its verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Groups of followers of self-styled godman Ram Rahim have gathered alongside a major highway.
