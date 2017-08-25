Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Rape Verdict LIVE: Security Lockdown In Panchkula, Sirsa

Dera Sacha Sauda sect head appeals followers to leave Panchkula





Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim has asked his followers to go back to their homes. The sect head released a video and asked his followers to abide by law.





"I had earlier appealed to maintain peace and calm and asked (followers) not to go to Panchkula. All those (followers) who are in Panchkula should return to their home.





"I have to go to the court for hearing the verdict and I will go to Panchkula. We should all abide by law and maintain peace and calm," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said in his video appeal.





It has become a challenge for the security personnel to remove Dera followers who have come to Panchkula to have a glimpse of their 'Pita ji'.