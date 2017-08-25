With 100 Cars, Ram Rahim Heads To Court For Rape Verdict: 10 Facts

Gurmeet Ram Rahim heads to Panchkula court ahead of verdict in rape case.

Sirsa: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who heads the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, is travelling in a convoy of more than a 100 cars from his headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa to Panchkula, where a court will deliver verdict in a rape case against him on Friday afternoon. Over a lakh of his followers are camped in Panchkula, just 11 km from Chandigarh, triggering concerns of violence if the verdict is against Ram Rahim. There is massive police security; the Army has been called in and is monitoring the situation with the state government. The union Home Ministry has said it is watching closely from a Delhi control room.