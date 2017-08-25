With 100 Cars, Ram Rahim Heads To Court For Rape Verdict: 10 Facts
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Rape Case Verdict: The centre has already sent 15,000 paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula ahead of the verdict in the rape case against the Dera chief.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim heads to Panchkula court ahead of verdict in rape case.
Sirsa: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who heads the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, is travelling in a convoy of more than a 100 cars from his headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa to Panchkula, where a court will deliver verdict in a rape case against him on Friday afternoon. Over a lakh of his followers are camped in Panchkula, just 11 km from Chandigarh, triggering concerns of violence if the verdict is against Ram Rahim. There is massive police security; the Army has been called in and is monitoring the situation with the state government. The union Home Ministry has said it is watching closely from a Delhi control room.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
The verdict is expected around 2.30, and the police have cordoned off the court, but there are hundreds of followers sitting on the roadside just 2 km away. Ram Rahim's convoy is travelling at high speed and he is expected to reach Panchkula in about three hours instead of the four or five hours the journey usually takes.
Sirsa, about 250 km from Panchkula is tense, with about 5 lakh followers of Ram Rahim pouring in from several states over the last few days. Many followers have followed Ram Rahim in cars to Panchkula, while others wailed and moaned in Sirsa as the convoy left the town this morning.
At about 11.30 today, the Punjab and Haryana High Court will take up a petition by a Panchkula resident on how so many of Ram Rahim's followers were allowed to come into the city, causing massive security concerns. The court upbraided the Haryana government on Thursday for failing to stop them and asked the police to show the judges how it plans to control law and order.
Residents of Panchkula have had a harrowing time in the last two days with the heavy security deployment and Ram Rahim's followers swarming roads, parks and other open spaces. Several roads have been barricaded and shops are shut today amid fears of violence after the verdict.
Panchkula is a ghost town today with schools and colleges closed too. Schools and colleges are also closed in Chandigarh, but shops and offices are open. 27 trains have been cancelled on routes that include Panchkula. Three stadiums in Punjab and Haryana have been set aside as makeshift prisons in case of trouble, officials said.
The centre has sent 15,000 paramilitary troops to add to the many layers of police guarding Panchkula. The administration moved in more security forces into Panchkula after midnight.
Mobile internet services have been frozen in Haryana, though the police in Gurgaon tweeted that the satellite city, where top international firms have large offices, will not be affected.
"Those of you who have gone to Panchkula, please go back to your houses. I will go and listen to the verdict in the court myself. It is our duty to respect the law," Ram Rahim said in his video message on Thursday night.
The self-styled "godman" has denied that he sexually exploited two female followers in 2002.