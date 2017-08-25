'Deeply Distressing,' Says PM Modi After Violence Over Ram Rahim Verdict

The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned this evening's massive violence in Haryana in strong terms and asked the people to keep the peace. In a series of tweets, he also said he has reviewed the situation with the Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.Violence by the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim spiraled out of control this evening, reaching Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The 50-year-old self-styled spiritual guru was convicted for raping two women by a court in Panchkula. Over the next few hours, 30 people reportedly died and around 150 were injured. By 5 pm, the army had to be called in to control the situation.But the arson, which has been condemned by many political parties including the Congress, has also exposed the BJP's government in Haryana to attacks from the opposition. Demanding that Chief Minister Manohar Khattar should be sacked, the Congress asked PM Modi to "put the interest and safety of Indians before his party's interests" and make Mr Khattar resign.PM Modi stressed that officials had been urged to work round-the-clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required.Ram Rahim, 50, was flown out of Panchkula in a state government helicopter to a makeshift jail in Rohtak later this evening. He will be sentenced by the court on Monday. Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi later told NDTV that he expected the state government to control the tense situation in the state. "I had spoken to the Chief Secretary and he told me that "the situation would come under control shortly".Home Minister Rajnath Singh did not, however, make any direct comment about Haryana's handling of the situation but stressed that the Chief Minister had assured him that all precautions had been taken. "We have sought a detailed report from the state," he told reporters.Mr Khattar's defence came later. "Haryana government had made complete arrangements. The mob was really huge," the Chief Minister said.President Ramnath Kovind had earlier called the violence and damage to public property after the court verdict "highly condemnable" and appealed for peace.Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grave concern over the widespread destruction of public property, "senseless attacks" on the media and the death of several people including children in the violence.