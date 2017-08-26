'You Let Panchkula Burn For Political Motives': Court Rips Into Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, slamming the Haryana government over Dera violence, said: "You surrendered to the situation."

Chandigarh:  A day after 31 people died and over 250 were injured in violence by supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was found guilty of rape, the Haryana Government was lacerated by the High Court, which said: "'You let a city like Panchkula burn over political motives."

The Haryana government has been criticised for appalling mismanagement of a situation that quickly went out of control moments after the verdict was announced in Panchkula. The government has also been accused of allowing at least 1.5 lakh followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, the sect headed by Ram Rahim, flow into Panchkula and other cities ahead of the verdict.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said: "You surrendered to the situation."

