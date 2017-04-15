Live: BJP's National Executive Meet In Odisha Today, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend

Updated: April 15, 2017
BJP chief Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar for the two-day BJP's National Executive. (PTI)

The BJP's two-day national executive meeting begins in Bhubaneswar this evening. About 350 people, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, union ministers, Chief Ministers of 13 BJP-ruled states including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, will attend the meeting. The leaders will discuss the BJP's strategy to increase the party's political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections. While Amit Shah landed in Bhubaneswar yesterday, PM Modi is expected to arrive by 3:30 pm today and hold a road show to the venue. Veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will also be a part of the executive at the Odisha capital's Janata Maidan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, however, will skip the event due to health reasons.
 

