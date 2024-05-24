Did Delhi Minister Atishi Announce Cancellation Of Power Subsidy? A Fact Check

Fact checker Logically Facts came across a video posted by AAP.

A video of Delhi's power minister Atishi saying the power subsidy in the national capital will end is widely circulating online ahead of the sixth phase of polling on May 25. The video has been overlaid with Hindi text that reads, "Free electricity ends in Delhi. (translated to English)."

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) shared the clip with a claim that the party has decided to end the subsidy before the polls, urging voters to think about whom to vote for.

In the purported 34-second clip, Atishi says, "The power subsidy for 46 lakh families in the national capital ends today, which means from tomorrow subsidized electricity bills will not be provided. Those previously receiving zero bills will see an increase, and those with 50 per cent subsidy will face higher bills."

However, the video is from a press conference that Atishi held in April 2023. She had alleged that the Delhi government would have to end the subsidy because VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, had not cleared the file.

Fact Check

Fact checker Logically Facts came across a video posted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its official X channel (archived here) on April 14, 2023. In it, Atishi said that the government would have to end the power subsidy, citing LG's pending approval as the reason.

She displayed several letters from electricity distribution companies (discomms) to the government and said that they intend to raise tariffs for the years 2023-2024. She highlighted a letter from Tata Power and said, that they would start non-subsidized billing due to the absence of communication about the continuation of the power subsidy.

The viral video only includes the first one minute and 20 seconds of the original footage. In the full video, Atishi elaborates on the reasons behind the subsidy withdrawal, which has been omitted from the viral clip.

LG ने दिल्ली की मुफ़्त बिजली रोकी‼️



46 लाख परिवारों, किसानों, वकीलों और 1984 दंगा पीड़ितों को FREE Bijli मिलनी बंद हो जाएगी



Delhi Govt की बिजली Subsidy की File LG लेकर बैठ गए हैं



Tata, BSES ने चिट्ठी लिखी—उनके पास सब्सिडी की सूचना नहीं आई तो वो Billing शुरू करेंगे



—@AtishiAAPpic.twitter.com/O4ZN5y9wM6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2023

According to a report, the LG's office refuted these claims and said that the extension of the power subsidy was cleared. While the AAP government said it was done after the press conference, the LG's office maintained that it was done a day before it.

What about the power subsidy in Delhi?

The Delhi government provides free electricity for a monthly consumption of up to 200 units. A 50 per cent subsidy is given to those who consume electricity between 201-400 units. The government reportedly pays rupees 3,500 crore per annum for the power subsidy scheme.

On March 7, 2024, AAP issued a statement announcing that the Delhi Cabinet of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the continuation of the power subsidy scheme for the financial year 2024-25.

The verdict

A cropped video from an April 2023 press conference, where Delhi's power minister Atishi announces the "end" of power subsidy, is being taken out of context ahead of the polling in the national capital.

(This story was originally published by Logically Facts, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)