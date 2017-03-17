Law Ministry Plans To Launch A TV Channel

The Law Ministry is planning to start a television channel to show legal awareness programmes and debates on important court verdicts. The 'law and legal studies channel', as per the ministry's plan, will become a 24-hour affair once it has enough stock of programmes, including debate shows and documentaries.The ministry has approached the HRD Ministry to provide it with one channel from its free-to-air DTH bouquet called 'Swayam Prabha'. The Law Ministry has already started the leg work to create a bank of programmes for the proposed channel.It has invited entries for short films on legal literacy. It plans to hold a legal literacy video contest to get the best of short films. During the UPA rule, it had planned a channel dedicated to the Supreme Court.But as the apex court had reservations on recording of its proceedings, the idea was shelved. The ministry is considering hiring leading Bollywood directors to produce programmes for the proposed project."As a part of this first of its kind initiative, the Department of Justice seeks to primarily collaborate with Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, in its Swayam Prabha Project that run 32 Direct-to- Home Channels to telecast high quality educational programmes 24X7 basis."The selected quality entries will get space on the law and legal studies channel of the Swayam Prabha to be telecast for wider dissemination and viewership," the ministry spokesperson said.