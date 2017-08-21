Landmark Verdict On Triple Talaq Tomorrow: 10-Point Guide

PM Narendra Modi's government has backed those opposing Triple Talaq.

New Delhi: Whether the controversial Islamic practice that allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times should be banned will be decided by five judges of the Supreme Court tomorrow. Triple talaq has so far been legal for Muslims according to the constitution, but several Muslim women who have been divorced because of it, including on Skype and on WhatsApp, have appealed to the top court to end the practice.