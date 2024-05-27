Prajwal Revanna Apologises To Parents, Says Will Appear Before Probe Team

Prajwal Revanna Case: Revanna is ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.

Karnataka lawmaker Prajwal Revanna - who fled to Germany last month, shortly after horrific sex crimes allegations by women who said he forced them into sexual acts - released a statement Monday, claiming comments and "political drama" by opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, "drove me to depression and I was pushed into isolation".

"I apologise to my parents... I was in depression. I will come (back to India) and appear before the SIT (a special investigative team set up by the state government) on May 31 (Friday)," Revanna said.

"I will cooperate to the best of my abilities and provide all answers. I have full faith in the legal system (and) I will come out of these false cases against me. I have the blessings of God and my family..."

On May 1, four days after he fled the country, Revanna posted a message on X. He said, "I am not in Bengaluru... I have communicated (to the police) through my lawyer. The truth will prevail soon."

Revanna is a Janata Dal (Secular) leader and the grandson of party patriarch and ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and nephew of senior leader and ex-Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

He is also the sitting MP from Karnataka's Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which he has been nominated to defend in the 2024 general election. The JDS is allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

Revanna's message - his first public comment on charges against him - comes after a warning from Deve Gowda, who told his grandson to return home and surrender "or face your family's anger".

Deve Gowda said he had warned Revanna to "not test my patience" and that it took him time to recover from the "shock and pain". The former Prime Minister - targeted by the ruling Congress, former allies turned political rivals, over claims it was he sent Revanna abroad - stressed he had called for "the harshest punishment under the law" for his grandson "if (he is) found guilty..."

I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further. pic.twitter.com/kCMuNJOvAo — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 23, 2024

Revanna's uncle, HD Kumaraswamy, has also made an appeal.

The ex-Chief Minister last week also appealed to his nephew. "I have openly appealed to him... told him, 'if you have respect for the party and Deve Gowda, come back...' Cooperate with the probe. If you have not done anything prove it. If you have, then face the punishment," Revanna was told.

Revanna's return home may be complicated by the fact the Ministry of External Affairs is set to cancel his diplomatic passport. A request to this effect has been made by the state government.

The centre is in the process of cancelling the travel document, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said. Mr Jaishankar also took the chance for a jibe against Karnataka's ruling Congress, declaring the request to cancel the passport was made only on May 21, several days after the scandal broke.

The Congress and the BJP have attacked each other over the Revanna case.

The former has pointed to the alliance between the BJP and the JDS to claim Prajwal Revanna is being shielded, while the latter has criticised the state government for delayed reactions.

Prajwal Revanna - who faces an arrest warrant from a MP/MLA court - has denied all charges.