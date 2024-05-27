On Pak Support For Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi Talks Of Probe

The ostensible support for Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, drew a sharp response today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said it was a "very serious matter of investigation". In an exclusive interview with news agency IANS, he, however, added, "I don't think I should comment on such topics from the position I am in, but I can understand your concern".

Over the weekend, as Delhi voted, former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain -- who recently shared a video of Rahul Gandhi and praised him -- found an opportunity to praise Arvind Kejriwal also, only to be met with a rebuff.

Asked about the matter, PM Modi told IANS, "I don't know why only a few people are liked by those who have enmity with us, why there are only a few people in whose support voices are raised from there".

Admitting that it is a matter of concern, he said the Indian voter is mature and statements from across the border will not affect elections in India.

"The election is of India and India's democracy is very mature, has healthy traditions and the voters of India are also not the voters who are influenced by any outside activities," he said.

Mr Chaudhry, a minister in Imran Khan's cabinet, had earlier given a thumbs up when Mr Kejriwal got interim bail from the Supreme Court. "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

His next post was to a photo of Mr Kejriwal and his family at the polling booth. After the Chief Minister posted the photo, Mr Chaudhry commented, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024".

Mr Kejriwal had reacted sharply. "Chaudhry Sahib, I and the people of my country are capable of solving our own problems. We don't need your tweet. Right now, Pakistan is in a terrible state. You handle your own country," his post read.

Earlier, Mr Chaudhry's support for Rahul Gandhi had triggered a political storm, with various BJP leaders including Union minister Rajnath Singh, ripping into the Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)