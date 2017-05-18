'India Should Have Been Given Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav': Top 10 Quotes By UN Court

The 11-judge bench has asked Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav before final verdict

The Hague: The International Court of Justice in The Hague has put on hold the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. Pakistan, the court said, must ensure that he is not executed till the court delivers its final verdict. The court said under the Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, Mr Jadhav is entitled to consular access and Pakistan must allow India to have access to him. "It is very, very clear that Indian stand is victorious. It is obvious that international jury reacted against Pakistan. Let us now hope final push (expected in August) also comes India's way," Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said after the verdict.