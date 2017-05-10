Justin Bieber Concert: Singer Navigates Mumbai Airport, Salman Khan's Bodyguard By His Side Justin Bieber flew into India for his Purpose concert and was welcomed by shrieking fans waiting outside Kalina airport in Mumbai where his chartered plane landed

ustin Bieber flew into India in the dead of night for his Purpose concert and was welcomed by shrieking fans waiting outside Kalina airport in Mumbai where his chartered plane landed. Video footage shows the 23-year-old singer navigating the VIP lounge of the terminal, wearing shorts and a hoodie and clutching a bouquet of flowers. His security detail includes Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, seen in a blue jacket, ushering Justin Bieber through the airport and outside to be driven in a Rolls Royce to a hotel in Lower Parel. Almost immediately, the crowd waiting outside erupts into cheers. Justin Bieber is on a concert tour for his album Purpose and performs in Mumbai tonight. Watch footage of him arriving in India:Shera, who is Salman Khan's trusted aide, is heading the security team assigned locally to Justin Bieber. The Sorry singer is getting the red carpet treatment, with lavish meals curated specially for him and an array of gifts created by designers, including one for his mother. Two hotels have been booked for Justin Bieber and his entourage - the floors occupied will be off-limits to anyone else and the singer's suite will be customised for him. A list of arrangements made for the star went viral last week - it included several specifications for his backstage arrangements and food and beverage preferences that were ridiculed as absurd. It appears, among other things, that Justin Bieber travels with his own washing machine - as far as rock star demands go, his seem to be fairly standard.What's not standard is that Justin Bieber will be ferried to the concert venue - DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai - by chopper. He may not be the only one - many concert goers are reported to have booked choppers as well, so Mumbai can expect not just choked roads leading to the venue but possibly also a jammed sky. Gates open at 11 am and while Justin Bieber will only perform at 8 pm, he will be preceded by several international DJs from 4 pm onwards. The acts include Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek. Mumbai Police will deploy over 500 personnel at the stadium.The singer's set list includesand. His previous tour stop was Dubai. Yesterday, Justin Bieber tweeted asking if Mumbai is ready. It seems that Mumbai is not only ready but absolutely willing.