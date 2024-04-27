'There Was No Pulse...': Bengaluru Doctor Saves Woman Who Collapsed At Polling Booth

Users praised and thanked the doctor for his quick thinking and action.

A doctor in Bengaluru sprang into action to save the life of a woman who collapsed at a polling booth in the city on Friday. Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, a nephrologist and transplant physician, was waiting in queue with dozens of others when a woman fainted. He said that the woman was standing in front of him when she suffered a cardiac arrest at the polling booth. Recognising that she had no pulse, the nephrologist immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). his timely action successfully saved the woman as she regained spontaneous circulation shortly afterwards.

Taking to X, Dr Prasad shared a photo of the woman collapsed on the ground and a video which shows her awake and being helped onto a stretcher. "As I was waiting in queue....one lady had syncope and cardiac arrest in front of me. There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR ... luckily she got ROSC within minutes," he wrote.

There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR ... luckily she got ROSC within minutes #LokSabhaElections2024@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI@Lolita_TNIE@chetanabelagerehttps://t.co/NFN5GVWaaRpic.twitter.com/azcH4Su2aD — Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad (మోడి కుటుంబం) (@thisis_drgsp) April 26, 2024

Since being shared, Dr Prasad's post has garnered more than 217,000 views. In the comments section, users praised and thanked the doctor for his quick thinking and action.

"Sir may be you were meant to be in the queue to save this woman. thank God you were there. God bless you," wrote one user. "Hats off to you, doc! CPR training should be mandatory for all professionals for times like these. Your quick thinking has saved a life. Thank you," said another.

"Thank you so much doctor , saving a life is best gift a human can give," commented a third user. "Commendable doctor! No amount of words suffice for your timely service!" expressed another.

Meanwhile, voting took place in 14 constituencies in Karnataka on Friday, with the Election Commission estimating the turnout at 69.23%. However, the percentage of voters who exercised their franchise in three urban constituencies in the city - Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South - was significantly lower. The approximate voter turnout in Bengaluru Central was 52.81%, Bengaluru North - 54.42% and Bengaluru South - 53.15%.

According to poll officials, the scorching summer heat is said to be one of the reasons for the people not turning up at polling booths in the city.