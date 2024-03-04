Justin Bieber's New Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Leaves Internet Confused

It has several real-life details that match the singer, such as his neck tattoos.

Pop sensation Justin Bieber had a new wax statue presented by Madame Tussauds on Friday to celebrate his 30th birthday. The life-size statue is at the museum's Hollywood, California branch. It has several real-life details that match the singer, such as his neck tattoos and the same puffer jacket he wore in the music video for the song 'Peaches' in 2021, according to a report in People.

The official Instagram page of the museum took to Instagram and wrote, "Justin Bieber's 30th birthday candles aren't the only thing wax here. Bieber's brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood!" In images of the new artwork, Bieber's statue is seen adjacent to a structure made of blue and purple balloons as well as a sizable illuminated "3" and "0," which represent the start of his new decade.

To honour the occasion, Madame Tussauds hosted a birthday celebration in Hollywood for both the real and fake Justin Bieber, asking guests to stop by for sweets, photos, and music. It is to be noted that Madame Tussauds has produced several wax figures as a tribute to Bieber throughout the years, this one being just one of them. His wax figures are on display in its museums across the world, in cities including Las Vegas, New York and London.

However, the new wax figure has left internet users with a mixed reaction.

"That's the British version of him Justin Beebuhhhh," said a user.

Another user said, "That's Justin Payne (Justin Bieber x Liam Payne)"

"Looks like David Beckham," commented another user.

"Is it me or does that not look like Justin," stated another user.

A person said, "The first time they got an artist right"

"Oml. this looks too realistic," said another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, at the age of 17, the two-time Grammy winner's wax statue was unveiled for the first time at Madame Tussauds in London in 2011. The figure was complete with his signature hair swoop and an era-specific outfit. As per the outlet, it took four months to complete the statue.