Video: US Professor Knocked Down, Handcuffed Amid Pro-Palestine Protest

The spreading protests began at Columbia University

A US professor was knocked down to the ground by the police and handcuffed as pro-Palestine protests intensified in top universities across the country.

In a video recorded by CNN reporters, Professor Caroline Fohlin can be seen attempting to intervene as police officers wrestle one student protester to the ground during a pro-Palestine protest at Emory University in Atlanta.

As she asked the police personnel to "get away" from the student, an official knocks her to the ground. Another cop joined to help press her into the ground. The two pinned her hands behind her back with zip ties as she repeatedly told them, "I'am a professor."

The spreading protests began at Columbia University, which has remained the epicenter of the student protest movement.

More than 200 people protesting the war were arrested Wednesday and early Thursday at universities in Los Angeles, Boston and Austin, Texas, where around 2,000 people gathered again on Thursday.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests in universities across the country, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse protests

Student protesters say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where the death toll has topped 34,305.

US ally Israel launched its war in Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7 that left around 1,170 people dead, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Hamas operatives also took roughly 250 people hostage. Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 presumed dead.