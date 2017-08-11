Ivanka Trump To Attend India, US Entrepreneur Summit In Hyderabad In November

India and the US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad from November 28 this year and the American delegation will be led by President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight.He said the three-day event would aim to bring together entrepreneurs of the two countries."The Summit is a unique opportunity for bringing together entrepreneurs and start-ups with global leader," PM Modi tweeted."Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump's presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation," he said in another tweet.PM Modi, during his meeting with Trump in Washington in June, had invited Ivanka Trump for the GES.Ivanka Trump had later tweeted, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall."The event is being organised by the NITI Aayog in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs.