Indian Man Held In US Over Bomb Threat, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

I have asked for a report from Indian Ambassador in U.S. @IndianEmbassyUS. https://t.co/9Xv09int4S - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 30, 2017

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from India's Ambassador to the US after an Indian man was arrested by authorities from an airport in North Dakota over a bomb threat. Paraman Radhakrishnan, a 53-year-old businessman from Gujarat, was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport on Saturday by the police for allegedly making a bomb threat as he told a travel agent that there was an explosive in his bag. He faces terrorism charges and is held in a local correctional facility.Responding to a tweet by Mr Radhakrishnan wife, Ms Swaraj tweeted today:Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel and several friends of the businessman also sought Ms Swaraj's intervention for Mr Radhakrishnan release, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case.Mr Radhakrishnan was on a week-long business trip to the US and was returning home when he checked in for a flight from Grand Forks in North Dakota to Minneapolis, Minnesota early on Saturday, the Press Trust of India reported.According to local media reports, Grand Forks police officers arrived at the airport around 5 am local time on Saturday after a traveller told a ticket agent there was a bomb in his bag.Operations were suspended while the Grand Forks Regional Bomb Squad "evaluated the validity of the threat", the police said in a news release. However, officers did not find a bomb or threatening devices and the airport resumed normal operations.