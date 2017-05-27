Flying MiG-21, Air Chief Leads 'Missing Man' Formation For Kargil Soldiers

IAF chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday flew a MiG-21, leading four aircraft in a 'Missing Man' formation flypast in honour of the servicemen killed during the Kargil conflict.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa leading 4 aircrafts formation in honour of the servicemen killed during Kargil

New Delhi:  Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday flew a MiG-21, leading four aircraft in a 'Missing Man' formation flypast in honour of the servicemen killed during the Kargil conflict, a defence statement said.

The Indian Air Force said Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa led the formation at Air Force station in Bhisiana, "to honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of Kargil martyrs".

"The 'Missing Man' flypast is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms. The Arrow Formation of MiG-21 Bison, with a gap between two aircraft in the formation depicted the - Missing Man," the statement said.

Later, he laid a wreath at the Memorial to honour martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa was on a three day visit to the station.

It is here, while commanding the 17 Squadron, he had flown the MiG-21 T-96 aircraft, currently the oldest fighter in the IAF inventory.

On this day in 1999, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, at that time a flight commanded of the 17 Squadron, was killed during the Kargil conflict.

His widow Alka Ahuja was also present on Saturday and the IAF Chief presented her a plaque of the 'Missing Man' formation. 

He also reviewed security and operational preparedness of the base, complimented the personnel on their combat readiness, and urged them to "learn from the past, practise in the present, and win in the future".

