Haryana Chief Minister's Measured Response On 'Threat' To Government

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed any threat to the BJP government

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today gave a cryptic message amid a potential crisis in the BJP government after three independent MLAs announced they have withdrawn support to the BJP government.

The three MLAs - Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder - claimed the Haryana government is in a minority now and the state elections should be held soon. They said they will support the Congress in the election.

Mr Saini, however, dismissed the situation as nothing alarming.

"When I heard about it, I knew that moment the Congress is trying to fulfil their wishes. Everyone has a wish," Mr Saini said.

"But the people know. They know the Congress has got nothing to do with the wishes of people, but only with fulfilling their personal wishes," he said.

The Chief Minister did not explain how the BJP plans to counter this new threat.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP has no right to continue in power in Haryana as the government is in minority now.

"Keeping in mind the sentiments of the public, the MLAs supported the Congress, thanks to all the three independents," Mr Hooda told reporters.

"Along with the public, those who voted and supported BJP are unhappy with this government. The BJP should immediately dissolve the government and face the assembly elections," the Congress leader said.

The three independent MLAs made the announcement at a press conference ion Rohtak in Mr Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan's presence.

"We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers," Mr Gonder said.

The state Congress chief said the present strength of the 90-member assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. "The BJP government earlier had the support of JJP MLAs and independents, but the JJP had also withdrawn support and now independents are leaving," Mr Bhan said.

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. He should resign as he does not have the right to stay even for a minute," Mr Bhan said.