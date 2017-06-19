India Vs Pakistan: 'Congrats Pak,' Tweet Celebs. There's Always Cake As Consolation

Highlights
- "Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes!," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
- "Congrats Pak-played a helluva final," tweeted Ranveer Singh
- "Chin up team India, we still #BleedBlue," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan
Ranveer Singh believed that team Pakistan was on the better side of the game. "Congrats Pak-played a helluva final. Some brilliant teams have lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK," tweeted the 31-year-old actor.
Shilpa Shetty was unable to get over India's huge loss. The 42-year-old actress shared a video of herself on social media in which she is seen sitting in front of a home baked cake. "And Sunday Binge continues. This one is because India lost. ha ha ha just need an alibi. well done @rajkundra9 , you killed it. Best father and best chef award goes to you#hookedcookedbooked #familytime #londondiaries #sundaybinge," she wrote.
Abhishek Bachchan, who is a die-hard cricket enthusiast, congratulated Pakistan on their victory and said that they were 'the better team on the day.'
Sushmita Sen, who consistently tweeted about the match ever since it started, also congratulated team Pakistan and wrote: "Congratulations Pakistan!!!! You brought your best game to the Finals!!All rounded brilliance no doubt!!!A blessed Ramadan indeed!!defines us!!"
"I love U INDIA!!!There is a reason why V R a leading team in d world...a defeat, however heartbreaking never defines us!! #jaiHind," the 41-year-old actress added.
Sidharth Malhotra believed that it was just 'not India's day.' "Congratulations team Pakistan well played today and India we still love n admire you just not our day !#INDvPAK," tweeted the Ek Villain actor.
Varun Dhawan tweeted that Pakistan was the 'better team'. However, India would bounce back much 'stronger.'
"In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today Pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure India will come back much stronger," tweeted the 30-year-old actor.
Other celebrities who congratulated team Pakistan were Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda. Check out their tweets here:
This is the first time Pakistan has won the ICC Champions Trophy.
Despite all the gloom over India's loss against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the country's hockey team made us all proud. The Indian hockey team defeated Pakistan by 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London at the same time.
Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the team on social media.
Kidambi Srikanth too made India proud by defeating Kazumasa Sakai of Japan, to win his first ever Indonesia Open Super Series title in Jakarta on Sunday.