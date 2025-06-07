Navy To Induct First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Warship 'Arnala' On Jun 18

The first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series, equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations, is set to be inducted into the Indian Navy on June 18, officials said on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony of 'Arnala' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam will be presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL," a Navy spokesperson said.

The commissioning of 'Arnala' will mark a transformative moment in India's naval capabilities, strengthening coastal defence and reaffiliate India's position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region, he said.

Designed for a range of ASW (anti-submarine warfare) operations, 'Arnala' is equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations, the Navy spokesperson said.

The 77-metre long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, the Navy said.

The event will mark the formal induction of the first of the sixteen anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) class ships into the Indian Navy.

The ceremony will be hosted by Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished guests, and representatives from the shipbuilders and various other agencies associated with its construction.

Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a public-private partnership (PPP) with L&T Shipbuilders, 'Arnala' is a testament to the success of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in defence manufacturing.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, 'Arnala' was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, the Navy spokesperson said.

The project has engaged over 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), promoting domestic industry and generating related economic activity, he said. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai in Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage.

Constructed in 1737 by the Marathas under the leadership of Chimaji Appa, the fort was strategically positioned to oversee the Vaitarna River's mouth, serving as a sentinel over the northern Konkan coast, the Navy said.

"Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against various threats, the ship is designed to have a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced capabilities ensure that it can withstand the challenges of the maritime domain, safeguarding India's waters from emerging threats," it said.

The crest of 'Arnala' features a stylised auger shell set against a blue backdrop, with the ship's name inscribed in Devanagari script at the base.

"The auger shell, known for its spiralled, reinforced structure and precision tip, symbolises resilience, vigilance, survival, and dominance in challenging environments, which mirrors the essence of the ship built to withstand the relentless forces of the ocean and undertake flawless anti-submarine operations with precise ordnance on target," the Navy said.

The ship's armoured hull mirrors the fort's enduring stone walls, while its state-of-the-art weaponry and sensors replace the cannons that once defended against invaders. 'Arnala' embodies the strategic might and historical significance of its namesake, proving that while battlefields may change, the spirit of defence remains unwavering, whether on land or at sea, it said.

Beneath the ship's crest, a ribbon gracefully unfurls, proudly displaying the ship's motto -- 'Arnave Shauryam', meaning 'Valour in the Ocean'. This inscription embodies the ship's unwavering courage, formidable strength and dominance over the vast seas. It serves as a constant inspiration for the crew, urging them to remain steadfast and fearless in the face of any challenge at sea, the Navy spokesperson said.

