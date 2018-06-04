After Picnic At Beach, 7-Year-Old Drowns In Resort Pool Near Mumbai Trapti's parents, grandmother and their friend Chetan Khandupatil's family had gone to the Arnala beach for a picnic on Saturday

According to sources, Trapti Patil went to the pool to bathe, but drowned. Mumbai: After spending a day at the beach, Virar resident Trapti Patil's, 7, family headed to the Nisarg resort in Arnala to wash off the sand and dirt from the sea water. Unfortunately, while her parents and their friends were busy cleaning up, Trapti drowned in a pool on the property. The Arnala police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.



Trapti's parents, grandmother and their friend Chetan Khandupatil's family had gone to the Arnala beach for a picnic on Saturday. Before heading home, they decided to bathe at the Nisarg resort, which is owned by one of their friends. However, they were denied entry as the resort was closed.

Arnala beach at Virar

Roaming the resort



They finally got to enter after they requested someone they knew at the resort to let them bathe there to get rid of the dirt brought along by the sea water. While the elders were busy cleaning themselves up, Trapti decided to roam around the resort and walked towards the swimming pool. After her parents were done bathing, they noticed she wasn't around, and began looking for her. Shockingly, they found her body in the pool, said a police officer from Arnala police station. According to sources, the girl went to the pool to bathe, but drowned. She was rushed to a local hospital in Virar and later shifted to a government hospital, where she was declared dead before being admitted.



ADR registered



The hospital authorities informed the Virar police station about Trapti's death. "An ADR was registered in the Virar police station and the case was later transferred to the Arnala police station," said a police official from Virar police station. "We have received the ADR copy from Virar police station," said sub-inspector Abhijit Patil from Arnala police station, adding, "Further investigation is on. If we find anything suspicious, we will probe it accordingly."



