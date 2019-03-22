Boy Drowns, 3 Go Missing After Family Takes Dip In Sea After Holi

The family was bathing in the sea after celebrating Holi. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a sea off a beach at Vasai near Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident happened at Arnala beach, they said, adding that four women-- including the boy's mother and sisters-- were missing too.

The family was bathing in the sea after celebrating Holi on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled out Prashant Mourya's body from the sea. His mother Nisha and sisters Priya, Kanchan Gupta and Shital Gupta were still missing, officials said.

An official said Coast Guard had joined the search operation.

