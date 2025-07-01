3 Men Drown While Bathing In Waterfall In Madhya Pradesh's Panna

The bodies of three youngsters were retrieved from Brihaspati Kund waterfall, a popular picnic spot in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, where they had gone two days ago, an official said on Tuesday.

All the bodies were fished out after 48 hours of intensive search operation carried by a joint team of SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) from Satna and Panna districts, he said.

The trio, while bathing, got trapped in deep waters and drowned, the official said.

Brihaspati Kund waterfall turns into a popular picnic spot during the monsoon.

While the body of one of the youngsters was found on Monday, the remaining two were fished out on Tuesday, the official said, adding the age of the victims was not yet known.

The trio -- Abhishek Dhimar, Krishna Sharma and Twarit Choudhary -- got stuck in deep waters and their bodies were retrieved after a lot of effort, said Satyapal Jain, Platoon Commander of SDERF (Panna).

