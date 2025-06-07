Advertisement
Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Tests At Shimla Hospital After High Blood Pressure Complaint

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Tests At Shimla Hospital After High Blood Pressure Complaint
Sonia Gandhi, 78, was hospitalized in Shimla for high blood pressure during a personal trip with her daughter Priyanka. After routine tests, doctors confirmed her condition was normal, and she has since returned home.
Shimla:

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party official said.

Gandhi (78), who was on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, said IGMC's Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Aman.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side but everything was normal, he said.

"Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. It was a routine checkup and she has gone back home now," the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM, Naresh Chauhan told PTI.

Some tests were conducted at the hospital by the doctors, according to the officials.

The former Congress president had arrived on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka on Monday.

They are staying in Priyanka's house at Chharabra, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

