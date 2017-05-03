In Uttar Pradesh, Where Father Carried Son's Body, Ambulances For Cows

Sanjay Rai, the chief trustee, has refused to reveal the funding for cow ambulances.

Since the saffron-robe-wearing Yogi or monk took over as Chief Minister in March, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a crackdown on unlicensed slaughterhouses. Muslims, who dominate the meat industry, say the move is a thinly-disguised attempt to persecute them at a time when right-wing nationalism is surging. But supporters of the BJP and its leaders say they're enforcing a key promise made by the party in its election manifesto and are obliged to shut down abattoirs that are violating public health, hygiene and safety.