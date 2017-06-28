In Assam Floods, Villages Submerged For A Month, Little Government Help

Entire villages of Nilam Bazaar revenue circle have been submerged in flood waters in Southern Assam's Karimganj district, 450 km away from the capital Guwahati after heavy rains in the state. For nearly a month, the area has been ravaged but help has not come their way."For a month we have been facing flash floods, at least 5 waves of flash flood have ravaged our area and in our village and 250 families had to shift to higher grounds" said 54-year-old Pradip Dey, who along with his family and livestock is looking to move safety.The flood situation in Karimganj district bordering Bangladesh has turned critical but people have got very little government help. Nearly 85,000 people in 103 villages of the district are marooned. All the rivers of neighbouring Mizoram hills run into the valley in Karimganj before entering Bangladesh."We are trapped amid water for a month and we are forced to live this way. Our children cannot go to school" said Surodhoni Malakar, another flood victim.Hundreds of people are in relief camps for the last two weeks but more are likely to need such shelter and food as there is no let-up."Hundreds of families had to shift, our villages are still marooned," said Minoti Das, who is in a relief camp for a fortnight.The government, however, claim they are helping the victims."We have given the relief to affected villages, from tomorrow will give relief materials to newly affected areas, the Longai river and the Singla river are rising so the flood situation might deteriorate further" Pradip Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner of Karimganj told NDTV.Nearly one lakh people are affected by flash floods in six districts across Assam. Several rivers in the state are flowing above danger levels.