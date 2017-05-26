Half Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's Film Is Just A Shade Under 50 Crores Half Girlfriend Box Office: On its second Friday, Half Girlfriend clashed with the much-awaited Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the biopic on Sachin Tendulkar. Half Girlfriend is also to compete with Hollywood release Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this week onwards

60 Shares EMAIL PRINT Half Girlfriend Box Office: Still from the film New Delhi: Highlights The film has made Rs 49.19 crore so far Half Girlfriend clashed with Sachin: A Billion Dreams today 'The film performed consistently on weekdays,' tweeted Taran Adarsh Half Girlfriend has Half Girlfriend has delivered a good box office performance during the weekend and also over the week, highlighted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. At the theatres, Half Girlfriend has just completed seven days and made a shade under Rs 50 crore. Currently, the film's collection in terms of ticket sales stands at Rs 49.19 crore, reported Taran Adarsh, who also added that the second week will prove crucial for the movie. "Half Girlfriend had a good weekend and performed consistently on weekdays. Weekend 2 crucial," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr, Tue 4.46 cr, Wed 4.02 cr, Thu 3.56 cr. Total: Rs 49.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2017

#HalfGirlfriend had a GOOD weekend and performed consistently on weekdays... Weekend 2 crucial... Will give an idea of its lifetime biz... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2017



On its second Friday, Half Girlfriend clashed with the much-awaited Half Girlfriend is also to compete with Hollywood release Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this week onwards.



The film, which is based on



Half Girlfriend marks Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor's first film together.



The film, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Half Girlfriend, casts Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as students of a Delhi college, who are also basketball enthusiasts. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen explains the title of the film though a summarisation of the story. "Riya is visibly fond of Madhav and loves being with him, but, at 19, is wary of the girlfriend tag and what it may entail. All systems seem go: She's making him meet her folks, she's using the word 'us' to describe them, she's initiating the first kiss, she's singing lovesongs to him across a crowded lawn. This warmth is countered by bewildering bouts of insecurity from the otherwise devoted but semantically obsessed Madhav, who disregards her affectionate requests to take things slow by manhandling her, and snapping that she should bed him or buzz off. She chooses the latter," writes Mr Sen.