The historic GST or goods and services tax will be launched midnight at a function in Central Hall of Parliament later today. The biggest tax reform since Independence will change the indirect tax landscape of the country, subsuming over a dozen central and state taxes. GST embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market", unifying the country's $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a common market. Despite various tax rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, and many exceptions, the new tax regime is aimed at eliminating the cascading tax structure, easing compliances and help