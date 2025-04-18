No Plan To Levy GST On UPI Transactions Over Rs 2,000: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Friday made it clear that the government is not considering any proposal to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000.

"The claims that the Government is considering levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 are completely false, misleading, and without any basis. Currently, there is no such proposal before the Government," the Finance Ministry said.

GST is levied on charges, such as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), relating to payments made using certain instruments.

Effective January 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has removed the MDR on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions through the Gazette Notification dated December 30, 2019.

Since currently no MDR is charged on UPI transactions, there is consequently no GST applicable to these transactions, the Ministry said.

The government remains committed to promoting digital payments via UPI. To support and sustain the growth of UPI, an Incentive Scheme has been operational from FY 2021-22. This scheme specifically targets low-value UPI (P2M) transactions, benefiting small merchants by alleviating transaction costs and promoting wider participation and innovation in digital payments, the official statement explained.

The statement pointed out that the total incentive payouts under this scheme over the years reflect the government's sustained commitment to promoting UPI-based digital payments. Allocation under the scheme over the years includes Rs 1,389 crore for FY2021-22, Rs 2,210 crore for FY2022-23, and Rs 3,631 crore for FY2023-24.

These measures have significantly contributed to India's robust digital payments ecosystem.

According to the ACI Worldwide Report 2024, India accounted for 49 per cent of global real-time transactions in 2023, reaffirming its position as a global leader in digital payments innovation.

UPI transaction values have seen an exponential increase, growing from Rs 21.3 lakh crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 260.56 lakh crore by March 2025. Specifically, P2M transactions have reached Rs 59.3 lakh crore, reflecting growing merchant adoption and consumer confidence in digital payment methods, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)