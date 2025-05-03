Human Fetus Found Hanging On Overhead Electric Wires Near UP Railway Station

A human fetus was found hanging from overhead electrical wires here on Friday, police said.

The fetus was suspended approximately 20 feet above the ground near the Keshavpur power substation behind Platform-2 of the Sahjanwa railway station, they said.

After locals spotted the fetus entangled in the wires, they immediately alerted the police.

Police officials retrieved the fetus and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Srivastava said, "We're analyzing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries in nearby homes. It's possible the fetus was thrown from a nearby railway-side building, but investigations are ongoing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)