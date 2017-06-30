Gorkhaland Protest: West Bengal Writes To Centre For 10 Companies Of Paramilitary Force CRPF

Barely two days after getting the Army withdrawn from the Darjeeling hills, the West Bengal government today rushed to the Centre seeking 10 companies of the CRPF to contain the situation in the hills."We had asked for 10 companies of the CRPF from the Centre for the hills earlier. But they had sent us only four companies of women police personnel and three companies of SSB. We have again asked them for ten companies of CRPF in the hills," state Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha told reporters at the secretariat today.Currently, there is only state police, but no Army in the hills, he said.Describing the unrest in the hills as "destructive activities of some extremists," Mr Purakayastha said the state government would not tolerate this situation and would take strong action against those responsible."Some destructive incidents have occurred in the hills. Some extremist-sponsored destruction in the name of protests were going on there. Our police has shown optimum tolerance, but the state will not tolerate all this and strong action will be taken against those found guilty... Culprits will be arrested," Mr Purakayastha said.Going by the current situation in the hills following ransacking of government offices by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists and enforcing an indefinite bandh for a separate state of Gorkhaland, the state government has decided to send DG & IGP (Home Guards) Raj Kanojia, the DGP said.The state government earlier had sent senior police officials to the hills amid the ongoing GJM agitation there.