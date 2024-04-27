'Will Leave No Stone Unturned': Manipur Security Adviser After Militants Kill 2 CRPF Soldiers

Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh today warned the group responsible for attack on CRPF

Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh today warned the group responsible for the attack on a camp of security forces in Bishnupur district, which led to the deaths of two CRPF personnel and injuries to two others.

"Whoever has committed this act will face severe consequences. We are mobilising all necessary resources and agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators," Mr Singh told reporters.

"The militants came and fired at the IRB (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in Moirang police station area in the early hours of Saturday. Though it was dark, the forces retaliated. Out of the four injured, two succumbed to injuries," Mr Singh said.

"These forces have come from distant places to maintain peace in this region," Mr Singh said.

"Starting today, we have instructed all security forces, including Assam Rifles and the army, to intensify operations. We are formulating strategies for day-to-day operations. We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

Reacting to a recent IED (improvised explosive device) explosion that damaged a bridge in Kangpokpi district, Mr Singh expressed concern over attacks on national infrastructure and central forces.

"I have seen that groups are now targeting national infrastructure such as roads and bridges. They are also attacking central forces. This cannot be tolerated. We will probe everything and take action against the culprits," he said.

Expressing surprise at the attack on security forces, Mr Singh said, "We did not anticipate such assaults, especially considering that both Meitei and Kuki militants have historically refrained from targeting forces engaged in maintaining peace."

"We have always strived to maintain neutrality between both communities. In the past, both communities have welcomed the presence of central forces, so why attack neutral forces now?" he added.

The CRPF soldiers who died in action were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a resident of Assam's Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini, a resident of Bankura district in West Bengal.

The injured are inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, police said, adding they have splinter wounds.