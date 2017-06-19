Girl Allegedly Raped And Set Ablaze By Boy Friend

The young man entered the house of the girl and raped her before setting her on fire with kerosene oil at Temtha Karari village, Superintendent of Police Minu Kumari said.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2017 08:01 IST
In her dying statement, the girl blamed her lover for the crime, police said. (Representational image)

Khagaria:  A college girl was today allegedly raped and set on fire by her boy friend at her house in Bihar's Khagaria district.

The young man entered the house of the girl and raped her before setting her on fire with kerosene oil at Temtha Karari village, Superintendent of Police Minu Kumari said.

After committing the crime, he left the girl's room by locking the door from outside.

On hearing her cries, her relatives and neighbours broke open the door of her room and took her to Sadar hospital where she died, the official said.

In her dying statement, the girl blamed her lover for the crime, the SP said.

The accused and his relatives were absconding.

Both the victim and her boy friend lived in the same village and were students of the same college, she added.

