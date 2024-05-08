How Haryana Numbers Stack Up, And How Chautala Family Math May Hold The Key

Nayab Singh Saini has responded to the political crisis in a guarded manner

In the middle of the Lok Sabha election, dramatic developments have reduced the BJP-led state government to a minority in Haryana Assembly. The Congress is now racing against time to make the most of the situation and cobble together the numbers required to topple the Nayab Singh Saini government months before state polls.

Behind the crisis is the decision of three Independent MLAs to switch from the BJP camp to the Congress side last evening. MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) announced their decision to withdraw support to the BJP government at a press meet in Rohtak yesterday. They were accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Addressing the media, Mr Hooda said, "The government should resign. President's rule should be imposed in the state and elections held. This is an anti-people government."

Chief Minister Saini, who took over the top post just about two months back, had a guarded response. "When I heard about it, I knew that moment the Congress is trying to fulfil their wishes. Everyone has a wish. But the people know. They know the Congress has got nothing to do with the wishes of people, but is only focused on fulfilling their wishes," he said. The Chief Minister did not elaborate on how the BJP plans to counter the threat to its government.

In a significant remark, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has said a majority test had earlier been conducted on the demand of Mr Hooda and there is no need to conduct another for six months. The Nayab Singh Saini government cleared a trust vote soon after he took over in March.

The JJP Factor

Adding a twist to the Haryana political upheaval, the BJP's former ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has offered support to the Congress. JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the government has lost the trust of the people. "We will support a move to bring down the government. The Congress has to decide if it will make a move or not," he said. This comes less than two months after the BJP parted ways with JJP, which has 10 MLAs, and cobbled together enough numbers to cross the majority mark.

How The Numbers Stack Up

The 90-seat Haryana Assembly currently has 88 members. This means the majority mark is 45. The BJP has 40 MLAs of its own and is supported by three out of 6 Independent MLAs. This makes it 43, two short of the magic figure. The Congress has 30 legislators and three Independents now support it. If the JJP backs it, the Congress will have the support of 43 MLAs. This leaves two MLAs -- one from Haryana Lokhit Party and the other from INLD.

The Chautala Family Factor

An interesting subplot playing out amid the Haryana government crisis is linked to the Chautala clan that once dominated the state's political landscape before a string of poll setbacks, convictions and a split reduced INLD to a one-man party in the Assembly. Currently, INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala is the party's lone MLA in the Assembly. Now that the JJP, led by Mr Chautala's estranged nephew Dushyant Chautala has offered support to the Congress, the question is will Abhay Chautala remain on the same side or join ranks with BJP.