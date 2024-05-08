Bengaluru Doctor Schools Woman Who Called Non-Smokers 'Losers' In Viral Post

The post on X featured a picture of the user smoking while holding a cup of tea.

A Bengaluru cardiologist, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital, schooled a social media user who called non-smokers "losers" in a viral post. The post on X featured a picture of the user smoking while holding a cup of tea.

The user account, @sushihat3r in the caption wrote, "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) what you doing?"

Her post quickly gained popularity, garnering over a million views. However, it also sparked criticism on social media, with many users slamming her perspective in the comments.

See the post here:

Hey smokers and losers (non smokers) wyd? pic.twitter.com/2HdWsy1JRc — desi theka (@sushihat3r) May 5, 2024

A user commented, "When you are wired to pipes & fluids & have COPD, i challange you to write this exact same tweet. nothing personal. just don't promote tobacco as cool here."

Another user wrote, "Tag your parents and let them judge if you are a loser or not. Quit it before life quits on you."

"losers are the one who smokes btw, thanks," the third user wrote.

Countering the viral post, Dr. Krishnamurthy retweeted it and shared a sobering fact: his youngest triple bypass surgery patient was a 23-year-old woman who smoked. He emphasized the importance of healthy living with a hashtag (#LiveHealthy) and a twist on the original post's caption: "Be a loser (as per this lady) and live a healthy life."

The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker. #HeartAttack#MedTwitter

Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy. https://t.co/TsJI8qFrWG — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 6, 2024

The doctor's response struck a chord, attracting a surge of supportive comments from users."I came out of my smoking habits after several years of struggle. I can feel the positive things in my health after that decision. People who smoke! you have nothing to be proud of."

"Became a loser after 36 yrs of smoking. Quit overnight," another user wrote.



