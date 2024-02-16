On Camera, Bengal Man Parades With Wife's Severed Head

His wife's severed head in one hand and a sickle in another, he was seen walking around in public, making vague and threatening remarks. Smeared in blood, he kept raising his hand that held the head and shouted at the crowd that had gathered at a distance.

The brutal scene played out in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on February 14, a day when Valentine's Day coincided with Saraswati Puja and most were busy making preparations for the festival.

Goutam Guchhait, the 40-year-old accused, has been arrested.

He severed his wife's head from her body with a sharp weapon due to family-related problems, the police said. He then went to the nearby bus stop and kept strolling with the severed head in his hand. The scene was captured by the locals on a mobile camera.

The police arrived an hour later and took him into custody. His parents were also taken to the police station, witnesses said.

But this isn't the first time he has hit the headlines.

Three years ago, he had jumped into a lion's enclosure at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata and was badly injured by the big cat. He had climbed a 14-foot boundary wall and crossed two net fencings to get inside the enclosure. He then crawled on the ground to reach the lion that had come out of its den.

His family had then claimed he was mentally unstable and had announced he was going to meet a lion when he left home, reports suggest.