Kerala Woman Sexually Abused, Brutally Assaulted By Boyfriend, Dies: Police

The girl, a POCSO case survivor, was found in a severely injured state at her home in Chottanikkara on Monday.

Kerala Woman Sexually Abused, Brutally Assaulted By Boyfriend, Dies: Police
Police said the boyfriend was arrested on Wednesday. (File)
Kochi:

A 19-year-old girl, who was sexually abused and brutally assaulted by her boyfriend at her residence a few days ago, died on Friday as a result of the injuries suffered by her, police said.

The girl, a POCSO case survivor, was found in a severely injured state at her home in Chottanikkara on Monday, was admitted to a private hospital here on that same day and was on ventilator support.

"She died in the afternoon," a police officer said.

The boyfriend, who is in his twenties, was arrested on Wednesday.

An officer of Chottanikkara police station said that the youth may now be booked for murder once the inquest and postmortem are over and the statement of the concerned doctors is recorded.

Initially, a case of physical assault and sexual abuse under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against the youth on the victim's mother's complaint.

According to the police, he had admitted to having gone to the victim's home on Sunday, January 26 night and that a fight had taken place between them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

