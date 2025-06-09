Bengal Woman Confined, Tortured By Man, His Mother For Refusing To Do Porn

Howrah Police have launched a search for a man and his mother who allegedly detained and assaulted a woman in their residence in Domjur in Howrah district for refusing to act in a pornographic film, an officer said on Sunday. The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, is undergoing treatment at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, the officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

"The accused woman and her son are absconding and a search for them has been launched. We are trying to probe whether they were running any pornography film racket in the veil of running an event management agency," an officer of Howrah City Police said.

Sources in the police said that the accused woman, along with her son, was also running a film production house where "soft pornographic reels" were shot.

"Initial probe has revealed that they used to lure young girls looking for employment under the pretext of a good salary and then force them to take part in films with pornographic content," the officer said.

The accused woman was also allegedly running a sex racket in the area, he said, adding that it was also being probed.

The victim alleged that, more than the son, his mother used to torture her during her "captivity" at their Domjur residence. "I want the police to arrest the woman. She used to torture me the most. She used to beat me while this guy, her son, used to watch that from a distance," she said.

The victim had come in contact with the man from Howrah's Domjur on Facebook last year. He had promised her a job if she came to his residence, a police officer said.

When she visited his Domjur residence to discuss the job, the youth, along with his mother, allegedly assaulted her after failing to lure her into the profession of a bar dancer and forced her to do domestic chores, the woman's parents said in the police complaint lodged at Khardah police station.

The victim has also claimed that her mobile phone was taken away by the two accused.

