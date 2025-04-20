Assam Man Beheads Wife, Cycles To Police Station With Her Severed Head

In a horrific incident, a 60-year-old man in Assam allegedly beheaded his wife over a domestic dispute and carried her severed head to surrender before the police. The incident occurred in Chirang district last night.

Bitish Hajong used a sharp weapon to behead her wife Bajanti and carried the severed head in the storage basket on his cycle. He then rode to the Ballamguri outpost and surrendered before the police, officials said. Visuals from the police station showed blood stains on the cycle and the accused in custody.

Reports suggest the accused is a daily wager from Uttar Ballamguri in Chirang district. He beheaded his wife due to domestic issues between them, police sources said.

A neighbour said the incident occurred after Bitish Hajong returned home from work on Saturday night. Both husband and wife used to fight every day over petty issues, he said.

"We have taken the body into our custody and sent it for post-mortem. Forensic experts have collected samples. We have detained the husband and further investigation is on. We cannot speculate about the murder," said Rashmirekha Sarma, Chirang Additional Superintendent of Police.